Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain women's hockey team beat India
Great Britain women's hockey team continued the defence of their Olympic title with a convincing 4-1 victory against India in pool A.
Hannah Martin opened the scoring in the first minute and doubled her tally with a backhand shot in the second quarter.
Sharmila Devi pulled a goal back for India but Lily Owsley netted from close range to restore Britain's cushion.
In the closing stages Grace Balsdon stepped up to convert a penalty stroke into the top left corner.
The victory moves Britain second in the group on six points, three behind the Netherlands, who they face at 11:00 BST on Thursday.
Germany can overtake Britain if they beat Ireland on Wednesday (04:15 BST).
Britain's Tokyo 2020 campaign got off to a poor start last Sunday with a 2-1 defeat against Germany.
The Rio 2016 gold medallists got themselves back on track with a 4-1 win against South Africa.
The top four teams from each of the two groups of six progress to the knockout stage.
