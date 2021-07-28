Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain were comfortable winners against India

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST+8

Great Britain women's hockey team continued the defence of their Olympic title with a convincing 4-1 victory against India in pool A.

Hannah Martin opened the scoring in the first minute and doubled her tally with a backhand shot in the second quarter.

Sharmila Devi pulled a goal back for India but Lily Owsley netted from close range to restore Britain's cushion.

In the closing stages Grace Balsdon stepped up to convert a penalty stroke into the top left corner.

The victory moves Britain second in the group on six points, three behind the Netherlands, who they face at 11:00 BST on Thursday.

Germany can overtake Britain if they beat Ireland on Wednesday (04:15 BST).

Britain's Tokyo 2020 campaign got off to a poor start last Sunday with a 2-1 defeat against Germany.

The Rio 2016 gold medallists got themselves back on track with a 4-1 win against South Africa.

The top four teams from each of the two groups of six progress to the knockout stage.