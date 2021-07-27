Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's rowers won their first Olympic medal in the men's quadruple sculls as Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont claimed silver in a tight race at Tokyo 2020.

The British crew held off late charges from Australia and Poland, sparking jubilant celebrations in the water.

It was Britain's first rowing medal at the Sea Forest Waterway.

The Netherlands won the race to add Olympic gold to their World Championship title.

