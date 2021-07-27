Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain won their first medal in the women's gymnastics team event for 93 years with bronze in Tokyo.

The quartet of twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan scored 164.096 points.

The Russian Olympic Committee team won gold, with the United States, who had earlier lost Simone Biles to injury, claiming silver.

Britain's women last won a medal in the Olympic team gymnastics event at the 1928 Games in the Netherlands.

Britain, who came sixth at the World Championships in 2019, finished 0.458 points better off than fourth-placed Italy, while hosts Japan came fifth.

More to follow.