Tokyo Olympics: Bianca Walkden secures taekwondo bronze
Last updated on .From the section Olympics
Great Britain's Bianca Walkden recovered from an agonising semi-final defeat to beat Aleksandra Kowalczuk of Poland in the bronze-medal match of the Olympic taekwondo +67kg.
Walkden, 29, won 7-3 to match her result in Rio five years ago.
The Liverpool-born fighter lost in the final second of her semi-final against South Korea's Lee Da-bin.
It means Team GB end with three taekwondo medals, adding to silvers won by Bradly Sinden and Lauren Williams.
Walkden, a three-times world champion, looked composed throughout, though she only landed four punches in the opening two rounds to hold a narrow lead going into the third.
She finally landed a trunk shot in the final round to double her advantage and comfortably held off her opponent to seal victory.
More to follow.
