Great Britain's Bianca Walkden recovered from an agonising semi-final defeat to beat Aleksandra Kowalczuk of Poland in the bronze-medal match of the Olympic taekwondo +67kg.

Walkden, 29, won 7-3 to match her result in Rio five years ago.

The Liverpool-born fighter lost in the final second of her semi-final against South Korea's Lee Da-bin.

It means Team GB end with three taekwondo medals, adding to silvers won by Bradly Sinden and Lauren Williams.

Walkden, a three-times world champion, looked composed throughout, though she only landed four punches in the opening two rounds to hold a narrow lead going into the third.

She finally landed a trunk shot in the final round to double her advantage and comfortably held off her opponent to seal victory.

More to follow.