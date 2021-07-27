Tokyo Olympics: Swimming - Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay
From the section Olympics
Heat One
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Qualified
|1
|Italy
|7:05.05
|Q
|2
|Russian Olympic Committee
|7:05.16
|Q
|3
|Switzerland
|7:06.59
|Q
|4
|China
|7:08.27
|5
|Israel
|7:08.65
|6
|France
|7:08.88
|7
|Poland
|7:18.91
|8
|Hungary
|DSQ
Heat Two
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Qualified
|1
|Great Britain
|7:03.25
|Q
|2
|Australia
|7:05.00
|Q
|3
|United States of America
|7:05.62
|Q
|4
|Germany
|7:06.76
|Q
|5
|Brazil
|7:07.73
|Q
|6
|Japan
|7:09.53
|7
|South Korea
|7:15.03
|8
|Ireland
|7:15.48