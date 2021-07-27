Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

United States gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of the women's team final at Tokyo 2020.

Biles, 24, left the arena after scoring 13.766 on the vault in the first rotation - her lowest score on that apparatus in her Olympics career.

All three Russians who vaulted scored higher, as did her USA team-mates.

Biles is the most successful US gymnast of all time and winner of four gold medals and a bronze at Rio 2016.

She is next due compete on Thursday, when she will defend her Olympic title in the women's all-around final.

Simone Biles left the gym before later returning in a tracksuit to cheer on her team-mates

More to follow.