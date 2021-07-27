Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Bianca Walkden (left) is a three-time world champion

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden suffered a last-gasp defeat to South Korea's Lee Da-bin in the Olympic taekwondo +67kg semi-final.

The 29-year-old could still repeat the bronze she won in Rio four years ago and will fight again at 13:00 BST.

Walkden had a two-point lead with three seconds left on the clock, but Lee landed a head kick with one second remaining to win 25-24.

Team GB's Mahama Cho lost his opening bout in the men's 80kg category.

More to follow.