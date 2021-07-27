Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games

Two of the biggest names of the Tokyo Olympics - Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka - went out of their respective events on day four at the Games.

USA gymnast Biles pulled out of the women's team final on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old left the arena after scoring 13.766 on the vault in the first rotation - her lowest score on that apparatus in her Olympics career.

Biles is the most successful US gymnast of all time and winner of four gold medals and a bronze at Rio 2016.

Meanwhile, tennis star Osaka, one of the faces of the Games for Japan, lost 6-1 6-4 to world number 42 Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the third round.

After her defeat, Osaka admitted the pressure of carrying her nation's hopes weighed heavy on her mind.

"I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure for this," she said.

"I think it's maybe because I haven't played in the Olympics before and for the first year it was a bit much. I think I'm glad with how I played, with taking that break that I had."

After topping the medal table with eight golds by the end of day three, Tuesday brought gold number nine for Japan when Takanori Nagase beat Saeid Mollaei of Mongolia in the men's -81 kg judo final.

History makers

History was made in events on land and in the water on Tuesday.

Bermuda are celebrating a first ever Olympic title thanks to Flora Duffy's triumph in the triathlon.

The win also means Bermuda, with a population of about 63,000, are the smallest nation or territory to win an Olympic gold medal at a summer Games.

The American state of Alaska is also revelling in a maiden Olympic gold thanks to the surprise success of 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby in the 100m breaststroke final.

The teenager touched home in one minute 4.95 seconds to beat South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker and finish almost a second ahead of Rio 2016 winner Lilly King, who took bronze.

Meanwhile, surfing - making its debut at these Games - saw its first ever medals handed out. Brazil's Italo Ferreira won the inaugural gold in the men's competition, beating Japan's Kanoa Igarashi in the final with a score of 15.14.

But before that there were emotional scenes as Australian surfer Owen Wright marked his incredible comeback from a traumatic brain injury by winning the bronze medal.

America's Carissa Moore took the gold in the women's competition.

Touching moment as McKeown wins gold

Kaylee McKeown blew a kiss to her late father after her gold medal win

Australia continued their success in the pool with a third gold medal courtesy of a record-breaking swim by Kaylee McKeown in the 100m backstroke final.

The 20-year-old won in 57.47 seconds to set a new Olympic record, missing out on the world record she set in June by just 0.02 seconds.

After touching home, McKeown blew a kiss to her late father, who died of brain cancer last August.

McKeown's father may have seen his daughter's Olympic success had the Games not been delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the youngster believes the tragedy she has had to experience may have helped drive her to success this year.

"It's not necessarily what I've been through," McKeown said. "Everyone has had a journey of their own.

"It's having that really tough mindset and I wouldn't have had it any other way. I don't think I'd be here today with all that's happened."

Sweeping Switzerland success

Switzerland completed a podium clean sweep at a summer Olympics for the first time since 1936

It was an all-Switzerland podium in the women's mountain bike with Swiss riders taking the gold, silver and bronze medals.

Jolanda Neff, who had broken her hand six months before the Olympics, finished quickest with a time of 1:15:46 ahead of team-mates Sina Frei and Linda Indergand.

"I just hope that I don't wake up one moment and it's just a dream," said Neff.

"It was my goal to enjoy it and have fun out there and I did have fun."

It is the first time Switzerland has filled a podium in a summer Games for 85 years, last completing a clean sweep in the floor exercise of men's gymnastics at Berlin 1936.

Win gold, get a house

Hidilyn Diaz trained with water bottles during lockdown and is now an Olympic gold medallist

Finally, winning an Olympic gold is a significant and memorable event but there can be other benefits too, as weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz from the Philippines found out.

The 30-year-old Air Force servicewoman on Monday beat Liao Qiuyun of China in the women's 55kg final to end her country's 97-year wait for an Olympic gold.

Such is the significance of Hidilyn's win in the Philippines that, according to Bloomberg, external-link she will be given a house and £477,000 by the country's government.

Hard work pays off.