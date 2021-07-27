Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Four days in and Scotland have their first medal of the Tokyo Games thanks to Duncan Scott's thrilling silver in the pool.

There was also progress for Scots in sailing, tennis and badminton. Here is all you need to know...

Swimming - Scott 'can't complain' after gold near miss

Scott was thrilled with "the biggest medal of my individual career" despite missing out on gold by just 0.04 seconds to GB team-mate Tom Dean in the 200m freestyle.

The pair delivered a historic one-two as Britain's first Olympic swimmers to make the podium together in 113 years, surging from behind in the final 50m.

Scott had set the fastest time this year, and entered the race as favourite after qualifying quickest, but was pipped for gold after clocking 1 minute 44.26 seconds as Dean set a new British record.

"The best possible outcome is to go one-two, we've delivered on that, and there was a PB as well in the final so I can't complain at all," said 24-year-old Scott, who added to his two relay silvers from Rio.

"There are plenty of things I could have done better, which I'll take a look at, but I'm really happy. This is the biggest medal of my individual career."

Fellow Scot Kathleen Dawson missed out on a medal in the 100m backstroke final, finishing sixth in 58.70. The 23-year-old was 1.23 secs adrift of winner Kaylee McKeown, with the Australian's time of 57.47 an Olympic record.

Ross Murdoch competes in the 200m breaststroke heat at 11:50 BST.

Tennis - Murray eases into last eight

Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury are safely through to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles after a rain-interrupted win over Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz.

Murray had relinquished his singles title defence because of a minor thigh strain, but showed no ill effects in the 6-2 7-6 (2) victory.

The British pair picked up where they left off in their first-round win over second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut before ending a tight second set with a brilliant tie-break.

They will play either America's Rajeev Ram and Frances Tiafoe or Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia next.

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury teamed up to impressive effect

Rugby sevens - Quarter-final beckons

Scots Robbie Fergusson, Ross McCann and Max McFarland featured as GB lost their Pool B decider 33-7 to reigning champions Fiji.

Tom Mitchell's side now face the USA at 10:00 BST for a place in the semis.

Britain had already qualified for the quarter-finals but had no answer to the pace and power of the Fijians, who ran in five tries in a rematch of the Rio 2016 final.

Sailing - Dobson off to a flier

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are leading the way in the women's skiff 49er after the opening three races.

The Team GB pair made a flying start with successive victories before finishing sixth in race three.

Badminton - Smooth start for Gilmour

Kirsty Gilmour opened with a comfortable win in the group stage, seeing off Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad 21-14 21-14.

Gilmour, competing at her second Olympics, is next in action against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday (1:00 BST).

Football - Team GB eye perfect group stage

Kim Little and Caroline Weir will hope to make the starting line-up when Team GB take on Canada (12:00 BST) in the Group A decider.

Hege Riise's side, who top the group two points clear of the Canadians, are guaranteed a place in the knockout stage after winning their two opening fixtures.

Little started both games, with Weir dropping to the bench for the 1-0 win over Japan.