Tokyo Olympics Fencing: Women's Épée Team results
Gold medal match
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Estonia
Bronze medal match
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Italy
Team Placement 5-6
|Country
|Name
|Country
|USA
|v
|Poland
Team Placement 7-8
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Hong Kong
|v
|ROC
Semi-finals
|Country
|Name
|Country
|China
|v
|South Korea
|Italy
|34-42
|Estonia
Classifications 5-8
|Country
|Result
|Country
|ROC
|25-31
|Poland
|Hong Kong
|31-42
|USA
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Result
|Country
|China
|44-32
|Hong Kong
|USA
|33-38
|South Korea
|ROC
|31-33
|Italy
|Estonia
|29-26
|Poland