Tom Dean claimed a stunning gold and Duncan Scott silver to ensure a British one-two in a thrilling 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a fast, closely-fought final, Dean touched home just ahead of world number one Scott on his debut Games.

Scott finished just 0.04secs behind his team-mate, with Fernando Scheffer of Brazil taking bronze.

It is the first time since 1908 that two male British swimmers have finished on the Olympic podium together.

The two Britons high-fived before sharing a hug as their remarkable podium finishes were confirmed.

Both swimmers looked shocked as they spoke to BBC Sport afterwards, with Scott describing it as an "unbelievable moment".

Scott, who qualified fastest, was the favourite going into the race but Dean was able to back up his rapid start with a strong finish.

