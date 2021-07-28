Last updated on .From the section Olympics

American gymnast and four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday's individual all-around final in Tokyo.

Biles, the most successful US gymnast of all time, said she had to focus on her mental health after pulling out of the women's team final on Tuesday.

The head of the US Olympic team and fellow athletes praised Biles' decision to prioritise her mental wellbeing.

The 24-year-old has reached all five individual finals in Tokyo.

She was due to defend her all-around title on Thursday, before competing in the finals of the vault and uneven bars on Sunday, 1 August, floor on Monday, 2 August and beam on Tuesday, 3 August.

USA gymnastics said: "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her wellbeing. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

