Tokyo Olympics: GB's Lauren Williams reaches women's taekwondo final

From the section Olympics

Great Britain's Lauren Williams is guaranteed a medal in the women's 67kg taekwondo competition in Tokyo 2020 after reaching the final.

Williams, 22, defeated Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi 24-18 in their semi-final.

