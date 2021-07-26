Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tom Pidcock won Great Britain's third Olympic gold on Monday with a hugely impressive and dominant performance in the men's mountain bike cross-country race in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old from Leeds moved to the front midway through and never let go of the lead as he finished ahead of Swiss world number one Mathias Flueckiger and David Valero of Spain to take Britain's first gold in the sport.

Pidcock prepared for Tokyo's soaring temperatures by training in a heated tent at home and that paid off as he handled the punishing course and conditions far better than the field, finishing 20 seconds clear.

Such was his dominance that Pidcock was able to unfurl a union jack and wave it as he crossed the finish line.

