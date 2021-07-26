Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley and Matty Lee win gold in men's synchronised 10m platform

Dates: 23 July-8 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Tom Daley ended his long wait for an Olympic gold medal with a sublime display alongside Matty Lee in a nerve-filled men's synchronised 10m platform event at Tokyo 2020.

In a nail-biting finale, the British pair watched on as Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen conducted their final dive and broke into wild celebrations when it became clear they had ended China's golden grip on the event, dating back to 2000.

For Daley - now 27 - it marks a first gold medal at his fourth Olympic Games, while Lee - four years his junior - can contemplate topping the podium at the first time of asking.

The pair dived impeccably throughout, moving top of the leaderboard after four dives, before going on to expertly handle nerves and pressure in their final two routines.

The British pair's total score of 471.81 left China's Cao and Chen with too much to do and when their tally of 470.58 appeared on the giant screen, Daley, Lee, their coaches and a score of team-mates could not hide their emotions.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 08:36

    Finally! Made up for the lad.

  • Comment posted by Andrew D, today at 08:36

    Well done Tom and Matty, we are proud of you

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 08:35

    Well done Lee and Daley.

  • Comment posted by Northisbest, today at 08:34

    Fantastic achievement! Congratulations!

  • Comment posted by rhys, today at 08:34

    Great start to the day with Britain hauling in the golds!

  • Comment posted by Mr truth, today at 08:34

    Great effort and a close competition.

    However, the commentary on the BBC was pathetic, they made it all about Daley as if Matty Lee was just a side show. It's called men's synchronised for a reason.

  • Comment posted by Yoiips, today at 08:33

    Well done!! Tom has been through so much. Couldbe more pleased. What an athlete

  • Comment posted by 147, today at 08:32

    A victory that almost everybody in the nation will be proud of.

    I remember after winning a medal at a previous Olympics, Daley said he’d treat himself to an ice cream, with his strict dietary regime ordinarily not allowing such treats.

    All that dedication has paid off and then some! Enjoy a double scoop in a waffle cone once these Olympics are over!

    • Reply posted by Brimmers34, today at 08:36

      Brimmers34 replied:
      To the person who downvoted your positive congratulations, and all the positive messages, what have you done with your life?
      99.9% of us are proud & delighted

  • Comment posted by BLIMMER, today at 08:32

    What a great redult, China were hoping for a grand slam of events in this Olympics. So good that a Brit can break their dominance. But not the first time that Daley has rocked their boat. What a day. Love it

  • Comment posted by Brimmers34, today at 08:32

    Absolutely delighted! So happy for you both. The UK is so proud of you 😊

  • Comment posted by BBC_User, today at 08:32

    Congratulations to Matty Lee and his diving partner on their gold medal!

    • Reply posted by safedriver, today at 08:33

      safedriver replied:
      How churlish.

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 08:30

    Awesome, well done to both of you!

  • Comment posted by KopOfTheLeague, today at 08:30

    Brilliant. Congrats to Tom and Matty.

    I just wish I wasn't asleep and missed ti. Will have to find a catch-up of it somewhere.

  • Comment posted by Curtainman, today at 08:30

    So pleased for them both, especially Tom as its his 3rd Olympics. His father would have been extremely proud

    • Reply posted by BigRob, today at 08:32

      BigRob replied:
  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 08:30

    Get in! Highly deserved for the both of them. All the hard work over the years has paid off.

  • Comment posted by old_git, today at 08:30

    Team GB now 4th in the medal table - who'd have thunk :-)

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, today at 08:32

      bushmaster80 replied:
      We finished 2nd in Rio 2016 ;)

  • Comment posted by Laurence, today at 08:30

    Fantastic. Well done guys!

  • Comment posted by BigRob, today at 08:30

  • Comment posted by RussLondon, today at 08:30

    Tom Daley is pretty much the only olympian I have heard of.

    • Reply posted by old_git, today at 08:31

      old_git replied:
      You need to read more :)

  • Comment posted by Boo boo bear, today at 08:29

    Incredible. So many nerves after the last Chinese dive, which looked amazing. Well done Tom & Matty. The country is so proud

