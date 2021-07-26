Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Adam Peaty: Team GB star wins 100m breaststroke gold at Tokyo Olympics

Adam Peaty won Team GB's first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after Alex Yee won triathlon silver on his Games debut.

Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title with his dominant victory in the 100m breaststroke.

Earlier on day three, 23-year-old Yee cemented his position as the new star of British triathlon with his second-place finish, as Jonny Brownlee missed out on a medal.

Elsewhere, Japan's Momiji Nishiya won women's street skateboarding gold at just 13 years old.

Britain's men began their rugby sevens campaign with a convincing 24-0 win over Canada, while GB's men's hockey team also beat Canada 3-1.

Olympic organisers say a typhoon will hit Tokyo tomorrow, but it is not expected to cause much disruption to the Games.

Rowing and archery events have already been moved because of the anticipated strong winds, but there are no plans to make any other changes to the schedule unless the forecast changes.

If you're just waking up, here's what else you've missed on Monday morning:

GB's Duncan Scott won his 200m freestyle semi-final while Kathleen Dawson qualified for the women's 100m backstroke final.

In badminton, Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith won their mixed doubles tie against Thailand to top their group, but Ben Lane and Sean Vendy lost to Chinese Taipei in the men's doubles.

Britain's sole fencer Marcus Mepstead lost to Egypt's Mohamed Hamza in the first round of the men's foil.

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus beats American great Katie Ledecky to gold in the women's 400m freestyle final.

Japan's Naomi Osaka cruised into the third round of the tennis women's singles.

Peaty defends Olympic title

Victory was all but secured for Peaty before he even entered the water, given he has not lost over 100m for more than seven years, including his first gold in Rio five years ago.

Though he was unable to break his own world record of 56.88 seconds in Tokyo, he still finished more than six tenths of a second quicker than the Netherlands' silver medallist Arno Kamminga, with Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi taking bronze.

Peaty touched the wall in 57.37, the fifth fastest time in history, but compatriot James Wilby could not join him on the podium, finishing in fifth place.

Peaty has won the 100m breaststroke at the last three World Championships, has broken the world record five times and is the only man to have ever swam it in under 57 seconds.

"I haven't felt this good since 2016. It just means the world to me," said the 26-year-old. "I thought I had the best preparation in my life but then you throw in morning finals, and you throw all that out the window.

"That's really what it takes to be an athlete. It's not who's the best all year round, it's the best person on the day who's the most adaptable and really who wants it more."

Yee wins triathlon silver

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee have long been British triathlon's golden boys, but in winning Olympic silver, Yee - who previously trained with the brothers - well and truly stepped up to take over the baton.

Competing in just his eighth race at this level, he led for much of the 10km run before Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt produced a stunning breakaway in 27C heat and high humidity to win gold.

Yee finished 11 seconds behind, with New Zealand's Hayden Wilde taking bronze.

Jonny Brownlee, who won silver in Rio and bronze in London, was in medal contention until the final two laps when he was unable to keep up with the lead group.

"I am just a normal guy from south-east London - dreams really do come true," Yee told BBC Sport.

The event - which was moved to the early hours in Tokyo to avoid the worst of the heat - had to be restarted after a boat blocked around half of the athletes as they entered the water.

Nishiya, 13, wins skateboarding gold

Japan's Nishiya made history in becoming the first to win women's skateboarding Olympic gold in the street discipline.

It's even more impressive when you consider she is just 13 years 330 days old.

Silver medallist Rayssa Leal of Brazil is also 13, while bronze medallist Funa Nakayama of Japan is 16.

Skateboarding is one of the sports making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

What's coming up?