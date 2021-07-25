Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Bradly Sinden secured silver for Great Britain after defeat by Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov in the taekwondo -68kg final.

The 2019 world champion, 22, was bidding to become Britain's first male Olympic taekwondo champion but was beaten 34-29. He wins Britain's first silver medal of the Tokyo Games.

"It was my gold medal to give away - obviously he is a good fighter, I just made a few mistakes," said Sinden. "I think I got unlucky with a few things as well but that is taekwondo."

Team GB's first medal was won earlier on Sunday, with Chelsie Giles securing bronze in the women's -52kg judo.

However, there was disappointment for two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, who suffered a 16-12 defeat by Kimia Alizadeh of the Refugee Olympic Team.

More to follow.