Tokyo Olympics: Swimming - Men's 4x100m freestyle relay results

From the section Olympics

Heat One

PosCountryTime
1Italy3:10.39
2France3:12.45
3Brazil3:12.69
4Russian Olympic Committee3:13.13
5Serbia3:13.72
6Poland3:13.99
7Japan3:14.45
8Greece3:15.30

Heat Two

PosCountryTime
1United States3:11.33
2Australia3:11.99
3Hungary3:12.73
4Canada3:13.00
5Great Britain3:13.27
6Netherlands3:14.17
7Switzerland3:14.65
8Germany3:15.34

