Tokyo Olympics: Swimming - Men's 4x100m freestyle relay results
Heat One
|Pos
|Country
|Time
|1
|Italy
|3:10.39
|2
|France
|3:12.45
|3
|Brazil
|3:12.69
|4
|Russian Olympic Committee
|3:13.13
|5
|Serbia
|3:13.72
|6
|Poland
|3:13.99
|7
|Japan
|3:14.45
|8
|Greece
|3:15.30
Heat Two
|Pos
|Country
|Time
|1
|United States
|3:11.33
|2
|Australia
|3:11.99
|3
|Hungary
|3:12.73
|4
|Canada
|3:13.00
|5
|Great Britain
|3:13.27
|6
|Netherlands
|3:14.17
|7
|Switzerland
|3:14.65
|8
|Germany
|3:15.34