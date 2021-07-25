Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Day two for the Scots at the Tokyo Olympics has been overshadowed by the news of Andy Murray's withdrawal from the tennis singles.

While the defending champion protects a thigh strain to concentrate on the doubles, there were Scots in action in the Tokyo waters - diving, swimming and rowing.

Here's how they have fared so far...

Swimming - Hope fifth in final with British record

GB's 4x100m freestyle relay squad qualified by winning their heat

Jedburgh's Lucy Hope thinks GB's 4x100m freestyle relay squad can only get better after helping them finish fifth - and break the British record - in her first Olympic final.

Australia broke the world record to take their third consecutive Olympic gold ahead of Canada and United States.

The 24-year-old Hope, along with Anna Hopkin, Abbie Wood and Freya Anderson, said: "It's pretty special. It's so good to be able to race with these three girls. There's so much talent in one team.

"It's just the start for this relay. We didn't even know we were doing this until after Europeans, so in the next three years, we can progress so much."

Rowing - Men's quad joy, but women miss out

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont have reached their final

GB's quadruple sculls made up for finishing third behind Netherlands and Australia in their heat to win the repechage and qualify for a final now scheduled for Wednesday.

Glasgow 29-year-old Angus Groom, one of two Scots in the team, said: "The goal was top two, but you've got to try and beat everyone if you want to do your best here. Each race, we just want to try and win."

The threat of inclement weather meant Tuesday's programme has been wiped clear, with races reshuffled for later in the week and the final for Harry Leask, Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont delayed 24 hours.

Edinburgh 25-year-old Leask said: "Firstly, we've got to get our recovery right - get cooled down, get some feel back in and a good night's sleep. Then it's just keep rowing in our pattern and switch off for a day or so.

"We battled just to keep our rhythm going and keep rowing in the same pattern. We don't need to do a massive amount of it.

"We've all trained really hard to this point - we've rowed thousands of miles, so we know what we're doing, hopefully!"

However, there was disappointment for Scotland's Lucy Glover as the women's quad, who won European gold this year, missed out on their final.

Mathilda and Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne, Hannah Scott and the Warrington-born 22-year-old were beaten by Germany and Netherlands in their heat and then finished a disappointing fourth behind Australia, Italy and New Zealand in the repechage.

Diving - Reid misses out on medal

Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance finished sixth in the final

Edinburgh 25-year-old Grace Reid, double European gold medallist, and Katherine Torrance finished sixth in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final.

The pair were third after the first two rounds but dropped out of medal contention on Sunday in Tokyo.

They finished with 269.10 points, ahead of Italy and the USA, but well behind the 326.40 of winners China.

A disappointing back two-and-a-half somersault pike in the fourth round effectively ended their medal chances as Canada claimed silver and Germany bronze.

Tennis - Murray advised to drop singles

Andy Murray's odds of winning a third consecutive Olympic singles title were always long considering his injury problems and slip down the world rankings.

His chances were not helped by being drawn against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, but hopes were raised after he and Joe Salisbury beat the second seeds on Saturday to progress to the second round of the doubles.

However, the 34-year-old former world number one has withdrawn from the singles with a minor thigh strain saying "medical staff have advised me against playing in both events".