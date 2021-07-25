Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Charley Davison, Ben Whittaker and Luke McCormack all won their opening bouts on a successful day for Great Britain's boxers at the Tokyo Olympics

Davison, making her Olympic debut, secured an impressive unanimous points decision victory over Rabab Cheddar of Morocco in the women's flyweight.

Whittaker edged past Colombia's Jorge Luis Vivas via a split decision in the men's light-heavyweight.

McCormack also progressed with a split decision, beating Manish Kaushik of India in the lightweight division.

Davison, who only returned to boxing in 2019 after seven years out - during which time she had three children - was dominant in the opening two rounds before maintaining her discipline in the third to seal a 5-0 victory.

The Lowestoft boxer will face the tournament number two seed Yuan Chang of China next.

World Championship bronze and European gold medallist Whittaker advanced with an impressive 4-1 victory over the dangerous Vivas.

Whittaker boxed from the back foot and allowed Vivas to come on to him, countering with some sharp jabs and combinations.

He landed a strong left in the first round before connecting with a well-aimed jab and uppercut in the second. He then held Vivas at bay in the third to secure the win and set up a bout with Abdelrahman Oraby of Egypt in the last 16.

A strong finish from McCormack saw him overcome what could have been a tricky opening bout against 2019 World Championship bronze medallist Kaushik.

McCormack, whose twin brother Pat fights at welterweight, clinched the match in the closing stages of the third round, with some rapid combinations in the final 10 seconds edging him ahead on the scorecard.

Next up is a last-16 bout against tournament number three seed and world champion Andy Cruz of Cuba.