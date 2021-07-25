Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Giles won European bronze in the event in 2019

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Judoka Chelsie Giles claimed Great Britain's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics with bronze in the women's -52kg event.

The 24-year-old from Coventry beat Switzerland's Fabienne Kocher by ippon.

An early scoring waza-ari gave Giles the advantage and she showed the greater composure to secure success.

Giles had lost to Japan's Uta Abe in the quarter-finals, but beat Charline van Snick of Belgium in the repechage to give herself a medal chance.

It follows the bronze medal won in the sport by Sally Conway at Rio 2016 and the silver and bronze which Gemma Gibbons and Karina Bryant picked up at London 2012.