Keyshawn Davis has won his first three fights as a professional

American boxer Keyshawn Davis was so convinced his Olympic dream was over after a row with national coaches that he turned professional this year.

But he got a second chance last month when he was offered a quota place for Tokyo 2020 and having won his opener, the quest for gold is firmly on.

"The gold medal is the one and only thing that I need to put in my resume. As of right now," Davis, 22, said after beating Dutchman Enrico Lacruz in the men's lightweight first round with a unanimous decision on points.

"This is the only thing I'm focusing on. I never experienced anything like this before, and now that I experienced it, I'm glad that I got the opportunity to come back."

Davis, who has had professional help to manage anger issues and anxiety in the past, was removed from the US team last year following a dispute over attending training camps for Olympic qualifiers.

That prompted him to turn pro, and he won his first three professional fights.

He thought that was the end of his gold-medal hopes but then in June he was offered a quota place for the Olympics through the IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) rankings following two silver medals at the 2019 World Championships and Pan American Games.

Rules changed at the 2016 Rio Games to allow professional boxers to take part at the Olympics.

Davis plans to resume his professional career after these Games.