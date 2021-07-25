Tokyo Olympics: Diving - Women's synchronised 3m springboard results

Final

RankCountryNamesTotal
1CHNSHI Tingmao326.40
WANG Han
2CANABEL Jennifer300.78
CITRINI BEAULIEU Melissa
3GERHENTSCHEL Lena284.97
PUNZEL Tina
4MEXHERNANDEZ MONZON Dolores275.10
MENDOZA HERNANDEZ Carolina
5JPNENOMOTO Haruka269.40
MIYAMOTO Hazuki
6GBRREID Grace269.10
TORRANCE Katherine
7ITABERTOCCHI Elena267.48
PELLACANI Chiara
8USAGIBSON Alison263.49
PALMER Krysta

