Tokyo Olympics: Diving - Women's synchronised 3m springboard results
From the section Olympics
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Names
|Total
|1
|CHN
|SHI Tingmao
|326.40
|WANG Han
|2
|CAN
|ABEL Jennifer
|300.78
|CITRINI BEAULIEU Melissa
|3
|GER
|HENTSCHEL Lena
|284.97
|PUNZEL Tina
|4
|MEX
|HERNANDEZ MONZON Dolores
|275.10
|MENDOZA HERNANDEZ Carolina
|5
|JPN
|ENOMOTO Haruka
|269.40
|MIYAMOTO Hazuki
|6
|GBR
|REID Grace
|269.10
|TORRANCE Katherine
|7
|ITA
|BERTOCCHI Elena
|267.48
|PELLACANI Chiara
|8
|USA
|GIBSON Alison
|263.49
|PALMER Krysta