US golfer Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 2020 US Open champion, who was due to make his Olympic debut, had not yet travelled to Japan.

He has been replaced in the US team by Patrick Reed, who joins Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," said world number six DeChambeau, 27.

"Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.

"I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so."

Reed, who will now become a two-time Olympian, said: "I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country."

The Olympic golf competition starts on Thursday.