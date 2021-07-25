Tokyo Olympics: Rowing - Men’s Double Sculls results
Semi-final Two
|Rank
|Country
|Surname
|Time
|Progression
|1
|Netherlands
|Twellaar and Broenink
|6:20.17
|A
|2
|China
|Liu and Zhang
|6:23.11
|A
|3
|Switzerland
|Delarze and Roeoesli
|6:25.89
|A
|4
|ROC
|Kondratev and Potapkin
|6:26.58
|B
|5
|Romania
|Prundeanu and Enache
|6:29.55
|B
|6
|Lithuania
|Ritter and Adomavicius
|6:34.04
|B
Semi-final One
|Rank
|Country
|Surname
|Time
|Progression
|1
|France
|Boucheron and Androdias
|6:20.45
|A
|2
|Great Britain
|Thomas and Collins
|6:22.95
|A
|3
|Poland
|Zietarski and Biskup
|6:24.50
|A
|4
|New Zealand
|Lopas and Harris
|6:26.08
|B
|5
|Germany
|Krueger and Weber
|6:38.41
|B
|6
|Ireland
|Byrne and Doyle
|6:49.06
|B
Repechage
|Rank
|Country
|Surname
|Time
|Progression
|1
|Germany
|Krueger and Weber
|6:26.64
|Q
|2
|Lithuania
|Ritter and Adomavicius
|6:27.36
|Q
|3
|Ireland
|Byrne and Doyle
|6:29.90
|Q
|4
|Czech Republic
|Podrazil and Cincibuch
|6:32.86
|E
Heat One
|Rank
|Country
|Surname
|Time
|Progression
|1
|France
|Boucheron and Androdias
|6:10.45
|Q
|2
|China
|Liu and Zhang
|6:11.55
|Q
|3
|ROC
|Kondratev and Potapkin
|6:16.09
|Q
|4
|Germany
|Krueger and Weber
|6:35.11
|R
|5
|Czech Republic
|Podrazil and Cincibuch
|6:41.75
|R
Heat Two
|Rank
|Country
|Surname
|Time
|Progression
|1
|Poland
|Zietarski and Biskup
|6:11.22
|Q
|2
|Switzerland
|Delarze and Roeoesli
|6:11.24
|Q
|3
|New Zealand
|Lopas and Harris
|6:12.05
|Q
|4
|Ireland
|Byrne and Doyle
|6:14.40
|R
Heat three
|Rank
|Country
|Surname
|Time
|Progression
|1
|Netherlands
|Twellaar and Broenink
|6:08.38
|Q
|2
|Great Britain
|Thomas and Collins
|6:12.80
|Q
|3
|Romania
|Prundeanu and Enache
|6:13.62
|Q
|4
|Lithuania
|Ritter and Adomavicius
|6:23.08
|R
Q= Qualified for the next round
A= Qualified for final A
B= Qualified for final B
R= Qualified for Repechage
E= Eliminated