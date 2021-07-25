Tokyo Olympics: Rowing - Men’s Double Sculls results

Semi-final Two

RankCountrySurnameTimeProgression
1NetherlandsTwellaar and Broenink6:20.17A
2ChinaLiu and Zhang6:23.11A
3SwitzerlandDelarze and Roeoesli6:25.89A
4ROCKondratev and Potapkin6:26.58B
5RomaniaPrundeanu and Enache6:29.55B
6LithuaniaRitter and Adomavicius6:34.04B

Semi-final One

RankCountrySurnameTimeProgression
1FranceBoucheron and Androdias6:20.45A
2Great BritainThomas and Collins6:22.95A
3PolandZietarski and Biskup6:24.50A
4New ZealandLopas and Harris6:26.08B
5GermanyKrueger and Weber6:38.41B
6IrelandByrne and Doyle6:49.06B

Repechage

RankCountrySurnameTimeProgression
1GermanyKrueger and Weber6:26.64Q
2LithuaniaRitter and Adomavicius6:27.36Q
3IrelandByrne and Doyle6:29.90Q
4Czech RepublicPodrazil and Cincibuch6:32.86E

Heat One

RankCountrySurnameTimeProgression
1FranceBoucheron and Androdias6:10.45Q
2ChinaLiu and Zhang6:11.55Q
3ROCKondratev and Potapkin6:16.09Q
4GermanyKrueger and Weber6:35.11R
5Czech RepublicPodrazil and Cincibuch6:41.75R

Heat Two

RankCountrySurnameTimeProgression
1PolandZietarski and Biskup6:11.22Q
2SwitzerlandDelarze and Roeoesli6:11.24Q
3New ZealandLopas and Harris6:12.05Q
4IrelandByrne and Doyle6:14.40R

Heat three

RankCountrySurnameTimeProgression
1NetherlandsTwellaar and Broenink6:08.38Q
2Great BritainThomas and Collins6:12.80Q
3RomaniaPrundeanu and Enache6:13.62Q
4LithuaniaRitter and Adomavicius6:23.08R

Q= Qualified for the next round

A= Qualified for final A

B= Qualified for final B

R= Qualified for Repechage

E= Eliminated

