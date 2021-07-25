Tokyo Olympics: Archery - Women's Team Results
From the section Olympics
Gold Medal Match
|Country
|Result
|Country
|South Korea
|6-0
|ROC
Bronze Medal Match
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Belarus
|1-5
|Germany
Semi-Finals
|Country
|Result
|Country
|South Korea
|5-1
|Belarus
|ROC
|5-1
|Germany
Quarter-Finals
|Country
|Result
|Country
|South Korea
|6-0
|Italy
|Belarus
|5-3
|Japan
|USA
|0-6
|ROC
|Germany
|6-2
|Mexico
Elimination Round
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Great Britain
|3-5
|Italy
|China
|3-5
|Belarus
|Chinese Taipei
|2-6
|Germany
|Ukraine
|2-6
|ROC
Elimination Round BYEs
South Korea
Japan
USA
Mexico