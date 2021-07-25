Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones suffered a shock first-round defeat by Kimia Alizadeh of the Refugee Olympic Team in Tokyo.

Jones was aiming to become the first British woman to win Olympic golds at three consecutive Games.

But those hopes were ended by a 16-12 loss to Alizadeh, who won bronze at Rio 2016.

Jones could still win bronze via the repechage if Alizadeh reaches the final.

However, missing out on gold is a hugely unexpected blow for the Britain, who looked stunned after the defeat.

Alizadeh had beaten Jones twice before, including at the World Championships in 2015, but it looked as though Jones would live up to her favourite tag as she won the the first round 6-4.

But Alizadeh took the next two 6-2 6-4 to secure the victory.

It is the third time Kimia Alizadeh has beaten Jade Jones

Alizadeh made history when she competed in taekwondo at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Aged only 18, she beat Sweden's Nikita Glasnovic 5-1 in the bout for the bronze in the -57kg category. It made her the first Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal.

But in the wake of that success she felt Iran's authorities were using her as a propaganda tool and fled her home country in January 2020.