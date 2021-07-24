Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Sarah Torrans (left) hit Ireland's clinching second goal late in the third quarter

Ireland's women made a winning start to their Olympic hockey campaign as Roisin Upton and Sarah Torrans netted in a 2-0 success over South Africa in Tokyo.

In a game they had to win with tougher tests to follow, Upton converted a ninth-minute penalty corner with Torrans scoring in the third quarter.

Playing in their first Olympic Games, the ninth-ranked Irish missed a series of chances before Torrans' clincher.

South Africa threatened occasionally but Ireland controlled the contest.

Upton's goal came from the first of Ireland's six penalty corners, with South African goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande producing a series of fine saves to keep her team in the game before Torrans' strike gave the Irish more breathing space.

Earlier in the third quarter, Dubliner Torrans had missed a glorious chance set up by skipper Katie Mullan, but she atoned for that by diverting the ball into the net after a Hannah Matthews shot had been deflected into her path.

South Africa, 16th in the world rankings, could only force one penalty corner which came just before Torrans' goal, although Ireland keeper Ayeisha McFerran had to make a great early save to deny Charne Maddocks.

In a busy Pool A programme, Ireland's women resume against the world's top-ranked team the Netherlands on Monday, before contests against Germany (Wednesday), India (Friday) and Great Britain (next Saturday).

After the match started in 30 degrees Celsius, McFerran saved Maddocks' sixth-minute chance but the Irish were soon ahead as Upton finished off a penalty corner won by Deirdre Duke.

Ireland dominated the second quarter as Naomi Carroll hit the post from close range and also failed to convert another chance with Chloe Watkins having a penalty corner blocked by South Africa's Kristen Paton.

After further Irish chances were squandered in the third quarter, they had a nervous moment when South Africa forced their sole penalty corner but poor execution meant the chance was wasted.

But Torrans' goal in the final minute of the third quarter eased Irish nerves and they avoided any mishaps in the closing 15 minutes of action as Lena Tice continued her impressive display in defence.