Sam Kerr (right) became the highest scorer in Olympic competition history for Australia women

Sweden put on another impressive display to defeat Australia in the women's football competition at Tokyo 2020, despite Sam Kerr scoring twice.

Chelsea striker Kerr also had a penalty saved, denying her a hat-trick, in the 4-2 defeat by Sweden who beat the United States in their opener.

Meanwhile, Zambia captain Barbra Banda scored a second successive hat-trick as the African nation drew 4-4 with China.

Wang Shuang scored all four for China, who had Li Qingtong sent off.

Kerr's goals for Australia meant she became the highest scorer for the Matildas in Olympic Games history.

But Sweden's second victory moved them top of their group, booking their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare, as strong contenders to win gold.

Banda hat-trick, Wang hits four in eight-goal thriller

China centre-back Li Qingtong was sent off deep into the second half

In a frantic encounter between Zambia and China, the African debutants came from 3-1 down before leading 4-3 with six minutes to go.

Wang then equalised before centre-back Li was shown a straight red card for denying Banda a clear goalscoring opportunity.

An eventful match featured two penalties, while an earlier China goal was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee for offside.

Both teams have picked up one point from their opening two games.

Elsewhere, Manchester City forward Janine Beckie scored twice for Canada as they defeated Chile 2-1.

Later on Saturday, Team GB take on Japan, the Netherlands play Brazil and New Zealand face world champions the United States.