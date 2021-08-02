Tokyo Olympics: Men's Weightlifting - 96kg results
Results
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Result (kg)
|1
|ELBAKH Fares Ibrahim
|QAT
|394
|2
|VALLENILLA SANCHEZ Keydomar Giovan
|VEN
|387
|3
|PLIESNOI Anton
|GEO
|387
|4
|SANTAVY Boady Robert
|CAN
|386
|5
|CHEN Po-Jen
|TPE
|381
|6
|RASULBEKOV Bekdoolot
|KGZ
|374
|7
|ADAMUS Bartlomiej Stefan
|POL
|360
|8
|YU Dongju
|KOR
|360
|YAMAMOTO Toshiki
|JPN
|-
|TSIKHANTSOU Yauheni
|BLR
|-
Results from Group B can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website.