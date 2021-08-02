Tokyo Olympics: Men's Weightlifting - 96kg results

Results

RankNameCountryResult (kg)
1ELBAKH Fares IbrahimQAT394
2VALLENILLA SANCHEZ Keydomar GiovanVEN387
3PLIESNOI AntonGEO387
4SANTAVY Boady RobertCAN386
5CHEN Po-JenTPE381
6RASULBEKOV BekdoolotKGZ374
7ADAMUS Bartlomiej StefanPOL360
8YU DongjuKOR360
YAMAMOTO ToshikiJPN-
TSIKHANTSOU YauheniBLR-

Results from Group B can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website.external-link

