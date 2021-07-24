Last updated on .From the section Olympics

The first medal ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics featured smiles behind the masks

She had to put her own medal round her neck and sing the national anthem behind a mask, but Chinese shooter Yang Qian still celebrated winning the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

The morning after the delayed Games had opened with a scaled-back and sombre ceremony, Yang won the 10-metre rifle competition in front of empty stands.

She was handed her medal on a tray by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols that will affect every aspect of these Games.

Rock music had been piped into the venue and only a handful of Chinese support staff were there to congratulate her on her victory after a nail-biting final in which she clinched victory with an Olympic record over Russian Anastasiia Galashina in the last round, but she savoured the moment.

"I'm extremely proud and happy to win," said Yang, 21.