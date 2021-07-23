Olympic Games: Rowing - Women's Pair results

Heat One

RankCountryTimeProgression
1Canada7:18.34Q
2Romania7:20.36Q
3Italy7:22.79Q
4United States7:26.95R
5Greece7:33.94R

Heat Two

RankCountryTimeProgression
1Australia7:21.75Q
2ROC7:23.39Q
3Great Britain7:23.98Q
4China7:45.55R

Heat Three

RankCountryTimeProgression
1New Zealand7:19.08Q
2Denmark7:22.86Q
3Spain7:23.14Q
4Ireland7:24.71R

Q= Qualified for next round

R= Qualified for Repechage

