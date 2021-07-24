From the section Olympics

Repechage

Rank Country Surname Time Progression 1 ROC Pitirimova and Kurochkina 07:14:0 Q 2 Germany Thiele and Menzel 07:14:9 Q 3 Czech Republic Antosova and Fleissnerova 07:17:0 Q 4 China Shen and Liu 07:21:9 E

Heat 1

Rank Country Surname Time Progression 1 New Zealand Donoghue and Osborne 06:53.6 Q 2 United States Wagner and Stone 06:55.7 Q 3 France Lefebvre and Ravera-Scaramozzi 06:57.8 Q 4 China Shen and Liu 07:03.8 R 5 Czech Republic Antosova and Fleissnerova 07:05.6 R

Heat 2

Rank Country Surname Time Progression 1 Romania Bodnar and Radis 06:49.8 Q 2 Canada Smith and Sevick 06:57.7 Q 3 Italy Patelli and Ondoli 06:59.6 Q 4 ROC Pitirimova and Kurochkina 07:04.0 R

Heat 3

Rank Country Surname Time Progression 1 Netherlands de Jong and Scheenaard 06:49.9 Q 2 Lithuania Karaliene and Valciukaite 06:50.4 Q 3 Australia Bateman and Rigney 06:53.3 Q 4 Germany Thiele and Menzel 06:59.6 R

Q= Qualified for the next round

R= Qualified for Repechage

E= Eliminated