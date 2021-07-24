Tokyo 2020: Rowing - Women's Double Sculls

Repechage

RankCountrySurnameTimeProgression
1ROCPitirimova and Kurochkina07:14:0Q
2GermanyThiele and Menzel07:14:9Q
3Czech RepublicAntosova and Fleissnerova07:17:0Q
4ChinaShen and Liu07:21:9E

Heat 1

RankCountrySurname TimeProgression
1New ZealandDonoghue and Osborne06:53.6Q
2United StatesWagner and Stone 06:55.7Q
3FranceLefebvre and Ravera-Scaramozzi06:57.8Q
4ChinaShen and Liu07:03.8R
5Czech RepublicAntosova and Fleissnerova07:05.6R

Heat 2

RankCountrySurnameTimeProgression
1RomaniaBodnar and Radis06:49.8Q
2CanadaSmith and Sevick06:57.7Q
3ItalyPatelli and Ondoli06:59.6Q
4ROCPitirimova and Kurochkina07:04.0R

Heat 3

RankCountrySurnameTimeProgression
1Netherlandsde Jong and Scheenaard06:49.9Q
2LithuaniaKaraliene and Valciukaite06:50.4Q
3AustraliaBateman and Rigney06:53.3Q
4GermanyThiele and Menzel06:59.6R

Q= Qualified for the next round

R= Qualified for Repechage

E= Eliminated

