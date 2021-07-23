Team GB's Helen Glover "has a fight on her" hands to win her third rowing gold medal after a disappointing display in the heats at the Tokyo Olympics.

The mother-of-three finished third with partner Polly Swann in the women's pairs, which was enough to advance to the semi-finals on Tuesday but their time was slow compared to their rivals.

Glover is aiming to complete a remarkable comeback as she becomes the first British mother to compete in an Olympics in rowing, 14 months after giving birth to twins.

The defeat was her first for more than a decade, which has spanned 51 races and included Olympic golds in 2012 and 2016.

Olympic rowing gold medallist Dame Katherine Grainger told BBC One: "We haven't seen Helen back in the boat for five years.

"We all have - and continue to have - high hopes but... we also haven't seen the rest of the world for almost two years.

"So, Helen and Polly came back to do the Europeans and they won it, which was impressive.

"The big risks, the leading nations while Helen has been away have been the USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia - they were all to come back in and what they have shown here at the global level is just how good they are.

"They have a fight on their hands but this is the Olympics, they won't give the title up easily."