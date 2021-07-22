Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Ronan Byrne & Philip Doyle will try to qualify again on Saturday morning

It was a disappointing start to the Olympics for Northern Irish rowers Philip Doyle and Hannah Scott as both failed to qualify from their heats.

Team Ireland's Doyle and partner Ronan Byrne finished fourth in the men's double sculls heats while the Team GB women's quad sculls, featuring Scott, finished third in their heat.

Both will now compete in repechage races to keep alive any hopes of progressing in Tokyo.

Ireland's reigning World Champion in the women's single sculls Sanita Puspure comfortably won her heat to move into the quarter-finals

In the men's double sculls, Banbridge's Doyle and partner Bryne always trailed and their sprint finish wasn't enough to to get past Poland, Switzerland or New Zealand. They will try again on Saturday at 1.40am.

Hannah Scott from Coleraine, in the Team GB women's quad sculls, battled Germany and the Netherlands all the way to the finish but third place means they too will have to go through the repechage on Sunday at 2.50am to clinch a place in the final.