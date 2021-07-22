Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Vicky Thornley won silver in the double sculls alongside Katherine Grainger in Rio in 2016

Welsh rower Vicky Thornley says it was brilliant to finally get going in the delayed Olympics after winning her heat in Tokyo.

Thornley is through to the quarter-final of the women's single sculls on 26 July.

The 33-year-old finished the 2,000m course in 7:44.30.

"The last few days I have just been waiting to start the regatta. The first race pretty much went how I wanted it to," said Thornley.

"It was a good start. There are always nerves but I love this and this is why we do it."

The Tokyo Olympic Games were delayed a year because of Covid-19.

Thornley is competing in her third Olympics and admitted this experience was contrasting to London and Rio with no crowds cheering the rowers on in Japan.

"It was different but we do race in regattas where there are not many spectators anyway," said Thornley.

"We would love to have screaming crowds here but it is not possible.

"The most important thing is we are here racing and doing what we love to do."

Graeme Thomas and John Collins made it through to the semi-finals in the double sculls, finishing second in their heat behind the Dutch, but both the men's and women's quadruple sculls will have to go through the repechage.