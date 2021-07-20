Men's Olympic Football
Tokyo 2020: Spain held by Egypt in men's Olympic opener

Dani Ceballos
Dani Ceballos was forced off in the first half with an ankle injury

Spain were held to a goalless draw by Egypt in the opening game of the Olympic men's football competition despite the inclusion of Euro 2020 young player of the tournament Pedri.

A frustrating result for Spain was compounded by an ankle injury to Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos as they struggled to break Egypt down.

Ceballos had Spain's best effort, hitting the post in the first half.

Former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi played a key role in keeping Spain out.

Along with Pedri, there were several members of Spain's Euro 2020 squad on display, with Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Pau Torres and Eric Garcia all in the starting line-up.

Spain were knocked out of the Euros by champions Italy on penalties in the semi-final.

Line-ups

Egypt

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Gomaa
  • 13El ErakiSubstituted forMahmoudat 89'minutes
  • 4Hamed ToeimaBooked at 89mins
  • 6HegaziBooked at 77mins
  • 18Hamdi
  • 20MohamedBooked at 6mins
  • 9MahmoudBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAli Mohamed Hassanat 62'minutes
  • 12El Hagrasi
  • 15AbdelghanySubstituted forOmarat 63'minutes
  • 10SobhiSubstituted forMohamedat 90+3'minutes
  • 14RayanSubstituted forShalabiat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Omar
  • 3Mahmoud
  • 7Shalabi
  • 11Ali Mohamed Hassan
  • 17Mohamed
  • 21El Sayed
  • 22Daader

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Simón
  • 2MinguezaSubstituted forVallejoat 22'minutes
  • 12García
  • 4Torres
  • 20Miranda
  • 10CeballosSubstituted forMoncayolaat 45+1'minutes
  • 8MerinoSubstituted forSolerat 68'minutes
  • 16González
  • 7AsensioSubstituted forGilat 68'minutes
  • 11OyarzabalSubstituted forMirat 68'minutes
  • 19Olmo

Substitutes

  • 3Cucurella
  • 5Vallejo
  • 9Mir
  • 13Fernández
  • 14Soler
  • 15Moncayola
  • 21Gil
Referee:
Adham Mohammad

Match Stats

Home TeamEgyptAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Egypt U23 0, Spain U23 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Egypt U23 0, Spain U23 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jesús Vallejo (Spain U23) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Egypt U23. Ahmed Ramadan replaces Ramadan Sobhi.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedri (Spain U23) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pau Torres.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Spain U23. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Spain U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Egypt U23. Karim Fouad replaces Karim El Eraki because of an injury.

  9. Booking

    Osama Galal (Egypt U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Spain U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Miranda with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Spain U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Miranda with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Miranda (Spain U23) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Spain U23. Conceded by Ibrahim Adel.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafa Mir (Spain U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Booking

    Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Juan Miranda (Spain U23) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt U23).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Egypt U23. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.

  19. Post update

    Dani Olmo (Spain U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt U23).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 22nd July 2021

  • EgyptEgypt0SpainSpain0
  • MexicoMexico4FranceFrance1
  • New ZealandNew Zealand1South KoreaSouth Korea0
  • Ivory CoastIvory Coast2Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia1
  • ArgentinaArgentina0AustraliaAustralia1
  • JapanJapan12:00South AfricaSouth Africa
  • HondurasHonduras12:00RomaniaRomania
  • BrazilBrazil12:30GermanyGermany

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mexico11004133
2Japan00000000
3South Africa00000000
4France100114-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1New Zealand11001013
2Honduras00000000
3Romania00000000
4South Korea100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Egypt10100001
3Spain10100001
4Argentina100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11002113
2Brazil00000000
3Germany00000000
4Saudi Arabia100112-10
View full Men's Olympic Football tables

