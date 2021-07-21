Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Japan v Great Britain at Tokyo 2020 Date: 24 July Time: 11:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

Team GB's women's football team kicked off Tokyo 2020 with a 2-0 win over Chile in Sapporo on Tuesday.

Striker Ellen White scored in both halves to put GB in the driving seat in Group E.

Who should manager Hege Riise pick for their next game against hosts Japan?

