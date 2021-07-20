Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain women's football team began the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by taking the knee before their opening match against Chile.

The team announced last week their intention to take the knee before every football match in Japan.

Rules around athletes protesting at Tokyo 2020 were relaxed by the International Olympic Committee.

Chile's players responded by taking the knee in the Sapporo Dome, where the game is being played without fans.

Defender Demi Stokes said the squad "felt strongly" about their decision to take the knee, while manager Hege Riise added the players "were all united".

Players in the women's and men's game have been taking the knee to highlight racial injustice.

Goalkeeper Carly Telford said last week that Team GB hoped it would encourage others to do the same.

Following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, players and officials in the Premier League and English Football League began taking the knee before matches to highlight racial inequality and discrimination.

Women's football followed suit during the 2020-21 season.

The Games began amid widespread opposition in Japan, with Covid-19 cases rising and fans absent from the event.

Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has backed the staging of the Games despite Chilean taekwondo athlete Fernanda Aguirre becoming the first Olympian to be ruled out of action due to testing positive.