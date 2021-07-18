Last updated on .From the section Olympics

British number five Liam Broady will make his Olympics debut in Tokyo

Liam Broady has been selected in the men's singles event at Tokyo 2020, the British Olympic Association have confirmed.

The 27-year-old has been offered a spot by the International Tennis Federation based on his world ranking of 141.

Broady, the British number five, joins Andy and Jamie Murray, Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson.

Team GB tennis team leader Iain Bates said he was "delighted" Broady would make his debut appearance at the Games.

"This is brilliant news for Liam," he added. "Thanks to the BOA and ITF for their hard work behind the scenes to ensure that Liam was able to take advantage of this opportunity."

Dan Evans and Johanna Konta have both withdrawn from the British squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

Seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner Jamie Murray, 35, will replace Evans as Skupski's partner in the men's doubles competition.