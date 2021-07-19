With the Olympics fast approaching, BBC Sport NI has you covered to follow our athletes in Tokyo.

With three Northern Irish track and field athletes and one triathlete in Japan representing Team Ireland, here's where you can follow their initial heats and potential medal races:

Eilish Flanagan is the Northern Ireland record holder for the 3000m steeplechase

Eilish Flanagan

3000m Steeplechase

1 August (01:40 - Round 1) & 4 August (12:30 - final)

Flanagan has run herself into the Olympics competing all over the world in order to reach the top 48 in the rankings to secure her invitation. She had a fantastic season at Adams State University in the US, setting a new Northern Ireland 3,000m steeplechase record of 9:40.68 in Eugene, Oregon. Flanagan also set a new Irish and Northern Irish 2,000m steeplechase records in May at the AAI Games in Dublin. Another athlete looking to progress to the senior ranks after an impressive junior career that saw her win silver in the women's 3,000m steeplechase at the European U-23 Athletics Championships in Sweden.

Leon Reid won bronze for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Leon Reid

200m

3 August (03:05 - heats), 3 August (12:50 - semi-final) & 4 August (13:55 - final)

The 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist for Northern Ireland has had a troubled build up to the Olympics. Reid, 26, is currently on bail after pleading not guilty to drugs and firearms charges in Bristol on 2 June. Despite those issues away from the track Reid reclaimed the 200m national title last month and will run in the event with Marcus Lawlor. Reid represented Great Britain at underage level before transferring to Ireland and finished seventh in the 2018 European Championships in Berlin. Reid's mother was from Belfast, his adopted mother from Wexford.

Ciara Mageean qualified for the 1500m semi-finals at Rio 2016

Ciara Mageean

1500m

2 August (01:35 - heats), 4 August (11:00 - semi-final) & 6 August (13:50 - final)

Mageean was all set for a brilliant Olympics a year ago after a fantastic 2019 when she won a bronze in the 1,500m at the European Indoor Championships, before going on to make the World Championships final in Doha where she finished tenth in a personal best time of 4:00.15.

While securing the Olympic standard the pandemic put pay to her competing at a second Games for a year but in the few races the Portaferry athlete did manage in 2020 she set a new Irish 800m record by breaking the two-minute barrier. Mageean reached the semi-finals of the 1500m at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Russell White will compete in his 100th triathlon in Tokyo

Russell White

Triathlon

25-26 July (22:30-01:00)

To line-up on the start line in Tokyo, White had to compete in five races in five weeks, travelling from Japan to Portugal to Mexico, and even then he thought he had missed out before a withdrawal allowed him to qualify.

The Banbridge native is a close friend of fellow Co Down Olympians Mark Downey and Philip Doyle and was an excellent underage swimmer before finding his way into triathlon. White has two podium finishes on the World Cup circuit and came 15th at the 2017 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in Rotterdam. The Olympics in Tokyo will be his 100th elite triathlon start.

*All times are listed as BST