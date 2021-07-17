Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Jordan Torunarigha has played for Germany from Under-18 level

Germany's men's Olympic football team walked off the field with five minutes left of their friendly against Honduras after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused.

The game, played behind closed doors in three 30-minute periods, did not resume and finished 1-1.

Torunarigha, 23, plays his club football for Hertha Berlin.

Honduras led after the first period with Ausburg's Felix Uduokhai equalising in the final third.

A tweet external-link from the official Germany national team in English account said: "The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused."

The match was a warm-up for their Olympics campaign, which starts against Brazil on Thursday, 22 July.

Torunarigha made 14 league appearances last season as Hertha finished 14th in the Bundesliga.