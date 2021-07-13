Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Scullion's participation in his first Olympics was initially confirmed on 15 June

Irish marathon runner Stephen Scullion has reversed his decision to withdraw from the Olympics.

Last Saturday the Belfast man ruled himself out of the Games citing mental health struggles.

However having spoken to the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Scullion now intends to compete in the men's marathon on 8 August.

"Various events led to my decision to withdraw from Tokyo," he said in a Twitter statement external-link on Tuesday evening.

"I want people to know my decision to withdraw from Tokyo wasn't linked to my love for running, and it wasn't running, stress, expectations [or] the hype.

"I was threatened in various situations that if I didn't perform I'd be punished, and so I thought making a decision to withdraw myself from the Olympics would punish the person who had hurt me.

"With your help and the help of people close to me I realise that's not the right answer, and I'd only be continuing to punish myself."

The marathon is one of few events that will not be held in Tokyo, instead taking place in the northern city of Sapporo.

Scullion will make his Olympic debut alongside Irish team-mates Paul Pollock and Kevin Seaward, both of whom ran at the 2016 Rio Games.