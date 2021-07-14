Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Jamie Murray (left) competed alongside brother Andy at the Beijing, London and Rio Games

Jamie Murray has been named in Team GB's tennis squad for the Tokyo Games following the withdrawal of Dan Evans.

Evans said he was "hugely disappointed" by being forced to pull out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner Murray, 35, will replace Evans as Neal Skupski's partner in the men's doubles competition.

"I am delighted that Jamie will be joining us on the plane to Tokyo," said Team GB tennis team leader Iain Bates.

"It is great to have an athlete of Jamie's experience and calibre as part of the team and I look forward to the Games starting in just over a week's time."

Tokyo will be Murray's fourth Olympic Games having previously competed in Beijing, London and Rio.

Murray competed with Skupski on the ATP Tour last season while the pair also featured together for Great Britain at the 2019 Davis Cup.

They won their first title together at the Sofia Open in November and reached the finals of the Western and Southern Open, the Vienna Open and the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Murray's younger brother Andy, 34, will defend his title after taking men's singles gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The Games take place from 23 July until 8 August.