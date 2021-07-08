Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Helen Glover (right) is set to become the first British rower to compete at the Games after having children

Team GB will take more women athletes than men to a summer Olympic Games for the first time in 125 years.

Of the 376 athletes selected to represent Great Britain in Tokyo, 201 are female while 175 are male.

A further 22 reserve athletes have also been chosen in what is Team GB's largest-ever delegation for an overseas Olympics.

The delayed Games take place from 23 July until 8 August.

Team GB's chef de mission Mark England said: "After five years of hard work, our team for Tokyo 2020 is now complete. We have a strong squad of athletes ready to do their country proud and it's great to welcome our largest travelling British Olympic team ever.

"I am also delighted we will be taking more women than men to a summer Olympic Games. It is a first for Team GB in its 125-year history - 2021 is truly the year of the female Olympian."

Four Team GB female athletes also have the chance to enter the history books in Tokyo.

Cyclist Laura Kenny, taekwondo fighter Jade Jones, rower Helen Glover and equestrian star Charlotte Dujardin are all aiming to become the first British female Olympian to win gold medals at three separate summer Games after successes in London and Rio.

Kenny, 29, who has four golds and will head to Japan with husband and multiple Olympic champion Jason, can draw level with Dame Katherine Grainger's total of five medals if she secures another honour this summer.

Skateboarder Sky Brown, who turns 13 on 12 July, will become the youngest Team GB athlete at a summer Games when the event features for the first time at the Olympics.