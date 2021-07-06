Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Ireland stunned France 28-19 in the Olympic Sevens qualifier final in Monaco to book a place in Tokyo.

Billy Dardis will lead Ireland's men's Rugby Sevens team to a maiden Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

Greg O'Shea, who was a late call-up into the squad for the Olympic qualifiers, makes the final team however Ulster's Aaron Sexton misses out on selection.

Ireland defeated France in the final of the qualifying tournament to reach the Games for the first time.

South Africa, Kenya and the USA will face Ireland in Pool C from 26-28 July.

The top two teams from the pool rounds move into the quarter final rounds, as well as the two best third placed teams. These are followed by semi-finals and finals.

Team Captain Billy Dardis is looking forward to the team making their Olympic debut,

"Having the honour of being selected to captain Ireland at the Olympics is special and I don't think I'll come to realise the enormity of it for some time to come," said Dardis.

"Going to Tokyo, we as a squad are representing so much more than ourselves and our families, but Irish Sport and Irish Rugby on the biggest sporting stage. To lead this group out at the Olympics will be an extremely proud moment."

Ireland Rugby Sevens squad: Jordan Conroy, Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick, Foster Horan, Jack Kelly, Terry Kennedy, Adam Leavy, Hugo Lennox, Harry McNulty, Gavin Mullin, Greg O'Shea, Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen.