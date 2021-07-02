Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Holly Smith represented Team GB at the 2019 European Championship

Holly Smith has been included in the Team GB showjumping squad for Tokyo 2020 - the first woman on the Great Britain jumping team for 45 years.

Smith is joined in the squad by London 2012 team gold medallists Scott Brash and Ben Maher, while Harry Charles has been named as travelling reserve.

The last woman on the Great Britain showjumping team was Debbie Johnsey at the 1976 Montreal Games.

Reigning Olympic showjumping champion Nick Skelton retired in 2017.

Skelton became Britain's second-oldest Olympic gold medallist when he triumphed with Big Star at the 2016 Rio Games at the age of 58.