Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Kate French (second right) and Jo Muir (right) are ranked in the world's top six

World number two Kate French is one of four modern pentathletes named in Great Britain's Olympic team for Tokyo 2020.

French, 30, has won individual silver medals at the past two European Modern Pentathlon Championships and placed fifth at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

She is joined by Joe Choong, 26, and James Cooke, 30, who placed 10th and 14th respectively in Rio.

World number six Jo Muir, 26, completes the team and will make her Olympic debut in Tokyo.

French won bronze at the 2019 World Championships and has won three international medals in 2021, including gold at the International Modern Pentathlon Union's (UIPM) World Cup event in Hungary in March, with Muir coming second.

Choong won bronze at the 2018 European Championships, followed by silver at the 2019 World Championships, and is ranked 17th in the world, with Cooke 23rd.

Cooke set a new Olympic modern pentathlon swim record at Rio 2016, and in 2018 became the first British man in more than a quarter of a century to become world champion, before winning European gold in 2019.