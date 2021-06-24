Last updated on .From the section Olympics

BBC presenters will be leading television coverage from a virtual reality studio

The BBC will broadcast more than 350 hours of television coverage during this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

BBC Radio 5 Live is introducing an Olympics schedule, with live action for each day from 23 July-8 August.

The coronavirus pandemic meant that the Games had to be delayed from 2020.

"The anticipation for this year's Olympics is higher than ever, and we're proud to be showcasing the very best of the action," said Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport.

"There will be something for everyone on the BBC for Tokyo 2020, with a huge range of content available across TV, radio and online, plus a world-class line-up of presenters and pundits."

The TV coverage will be presented from a virtual reality studio, with a stunning backdrop of the Japanese capital.

BBC One and BBC Two will broadcast more than 350 hours of action live from Tokyo, covering all 33 sports, while a second live stream will be available on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC's team of pundits will include former Olympic champions Michael Johnson, Chris Hoy, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Katherine Grainger, Nicola Adams, Rebecca Adlington and Victoria Pendleton.

Each day throughout the games, JJ Chalmers will host coverage from midnight-05:00 BST, followed by Dan Walker and Sam Quek co-hosting a special edition of BBC Breakfast from 05:00-09:00 with the best of the overnight action.

Hazel Irvine and Gabby Logan will co-host daily from 09:00-15:00, followed by Jason Mohammad from 15:00-18:00, before Clare Balding and Alex Scott bring each day to a close on BBC One from 19:30-21:00. There will then a highlights show daily on BBC Two, from 21:00-22:00.

All shows on BBC One and BBC Two will be available to watch live or on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

BBC Radio 5 Live's schedule includes Olympic programmes from 01:00-09:00 and 11:00-14:00, with all shows available on radio or on BBC Sounds.

The Olympics Daily podcast will also be on BBC Sounds, plus a three-part podcast led by Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller, who will be lifting the curtain on life as an athlete during the Games.

The BBC Sport website will keep fans up to speed with events as they happen, with live text updates and analysis alongside video highlights and breaking news.

Plus there will be interactive content across BBC Sport's social media channels, in addition to personalised notifications for major stories via the app.