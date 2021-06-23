Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Having been part of GB boxing for over 10 years, Frazer Clarke will captain the squad

Frazer Clarke will captain Team GB's boxing squad of seven men and four women at the Tokyo Olympics.

The super-heavyweight fighter, 29, said it was "one of the proudest achievements of my life".

Rio 2016 Olympians Galal Yafai and Pat McCormack also return to the GB team at flyweight and welterweight level.

Peter McGrail, the 2017 European bantamweight champion, and Luke McCormack, twin brother of Pat, will fight in the lightweight division.

European Games light-heavyweight silver medallist Ben Whittaker and 30-year-old heavyweight Cheavon Clarke - who won silver at the 2017 European Championship - complete the men's entrants.

The women's line-up includes Wales' 2019 middleweight world champion Lauren Price, 26.

Mother-of-three Charley Davison will compete at flyweight while Caroline Dubois - a world and Olympic Youth champion - will contest the lightweight title.

Karriss Artingstall, the 2019 world championship bronze medallist, completes the women's team and will box in the featherweight division.

Price, who won Commonwealth gold in 2018, said it has been her dream to compete at the Olympic Games since the age of eight.

The 11 boxers were selected after their performances at the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifying event in Paris earlier this month.

GB Boxing's performance director Rob McCracken praised the "very talented group" of fighters.

"Provided they continue to prepare well, work hard and listen to the coaches, they have every chance of being successful at the Olympic Games," he said.